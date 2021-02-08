Advertisement

Lansing Police ask for help in finding missing teen

The announcement was made Monday via the department’s Facebook page
(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department has asked the public for help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy. The announcement was made Monday via the department’s Facebook page.

The family of Deovion Careem Simpson recently reported him as missing. Deovion was last seen in the 300 block of Hylewood Ave. in Lansing. He is described as 6′3″ tall and 220 pounds.

Anyone with information that could help find Deovion is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Detective Joe Riedel at 517-483-4158.

The original post is included below.

Runaway / Missing Deovion Careem Simpson 13 yrs. 6'2" 220 lbs. Family recently reported Deovion as a Runaway/Missing...

Posted by Lansing Police Department on Monday, February 8, 2021

