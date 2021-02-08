Lansing anticipating $27 Million in emergency rental assistance grants

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced that the city is expected to receive $27 million in federal dollars for emergency rental assistance for Lansing area residents adversely affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The funding comes from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSDHA), although it still requires legislative approval from the Legislature and the Governor.

“I’m hopeful that the Legislature and Governor Whitmer will approve the $27 million dollar Emergency Rental Assistance Grant quickly, so that the City of Lansing can provide it to residents as soon as possible,” Mayor Schor said. “Housing and homeless prevention is so important, especially now with the COVID-19 pandemic. I am proud that Lansing was chosen to get these dollars out to residents, and I thank MSHDA for their continued support of our community. I look forward to working with Ingham County Continuum of Care and local agencies to administer these necessary funds.”

A resolution to accept the MSHDA Emergency Rental Assistance Grant dollars once the state has approved the dollars has been sent to the Lansing City Council and is expected to be referred to committee.

City officials have also said that help is available for residents who need it now. Those who need immediate help due to the pandemic are encouraged to take advantage of the Lansing CARES rental and mortgage assistance program by visiting www.lansingmi.gov/lansingcares.

