Haslett’s new football coach has former coach Otlewski to thank

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just five months ago, Brad Thomas was splitting coaching duties after longtime Vikings coach Charlie Otlewski retired.

It was a roller coaster of a campaign.

“It’s been kind of crazy with football on, football off and football back on again...Will we have a season?” He said.

Thomas was waiting for a chance to throw his hat in the ring, but the schedule wasn’t cooperating.

“We were waiting for the state championships to wrap up and as they kept getting pushed back, so did the coaching search,” Thomas said.

Haslett eventually chose Thomas to be the new man in charge.

He says he might not have the job without his predecessor Charlie Otlewski giving him a foot in the door

“My wife got a job at sparrow and we brought out family out here and I reached out to some coaches in the area and Coach O responded and said ‘hey I’d love to meet.’ he met with me two years ago,” said Thomas. “He allowed me to step behind the curtain and let me be involved with some of the behind-the-scenes stuff. He knew I wanted to be a head coach someday and wanted to help facilitate that.”

Two years later, that dream has been realized for Thomas.

His biggest hope is that his first season is a full one for his players.

“You’re looking at a group of athletes that for maybe two years, haven’t gotten a full three sport season, so we’re hoping for their senior year, they’ll be able to get that. That’s something that we’re hoping for, because they deserve that, we have a really hardworking group of kids.”

Coach Thomas tells News 10 he’s excited to get his team more involved in the community.

They’re helping start a football program at the middle school, and hope to eventually expand it to all grade levels in Haslett.

