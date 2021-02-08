Advertisement

Growing concern over UK COVID-19 variant

The newest case was just identified in a Kent County resident Sunday night.
COVID variants
COVID variants(KWQC)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:51 AM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The United Kingdom variant of COVID-19 may soon become the dominant strain of the disease in the United States. To date, more than 600 cases of COVID-19 caused by one of the virus’ variants have been reported across 33 states.

Of those 600, 30 cases of the variant have been identified in Michigan so far. The newest case was just identified in a Kent County resident Sunday night.

Chief medical advisor to President Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci says this variant could accelerate the number of deaths caused by COVID-19 because it is more contagious.

“A recent study from the UK showed that it might be somewhat more deadly in the sense of making people sicker and certainly leading to death more. So, we don’t want that to become dominant in our own country. it might become dominant because it seems to be very efficient.”

