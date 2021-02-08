Advertisement

East Lansing Art Festival moved back to August

New submission deadline announced
(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Art Festival has been moved to August from it’s usual date in May. Now it will be held on the Aug. 7 and 8.

Established in 1964, the East Lansing Art Festival is an evolving outdoor celebration of mid-Michigan art and fine craft. It has since grown to include children’s art education activities, an artist demonstration area, poetry readings and even live music. The festival is free, although artists pay for booth space to sell their wares in-person.

Artists will have that opportunity again this year, although at a later date than usual.

The move was made to avoid spreading COVID-19. Even as the various vaccines are making their way to the population, measures still need to be taken to curtail the highly infectious disease. The more COVID-19 spreads, the higher the chance of new mutations developing, and even in it’s standard form it’s not yet known what all of the long term effects of infection are. With all of this taken under consideration, organizers of the East Lansing Art Festival have made the decision to give Michigan a little longer to get the disease under control.

Last year, the organizers were forced to hold a virtual form of the art festival. This year, they told News 10 they believe that conditions are right to hold it in person, so long as the community is given enough time to get the infection numbers down and the number of vaccinated up.

With a new festival date also comes a new submission deadline. Now, artists interested in participating can submit their work until Feb. 15.

Submissions can be entered HERE. The East Lansing Art Festival Facebook post announcing the change is included below.

Now that the 2021 East Lansing Art Festival has been moved to August 7-8, there is a new artist application...

Posted by East Lansing Art Festival on Monday, February 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highly contagious COVID-19 variant found in Kent County
Michigan man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes
Super Bowl LV: live updates, halftime show, how to watch, and schedule
Incinerator that turns waste to energy is shutting down
‘Ice ribbon’ in UP town is another way to enjoy winter

Latest News

British variant of COVID-19 identified in Eaton County
A new ordinance would give those with a criminal record a chance to find safe and affordable...
Jackson Mayor introduces housing ordinance to protect justice-impacted families from discrimination
Researchers from the University of Missouri found children who had gotten the flu shot this...
Study shows the flu shot may lessen COVID-19 symptoms in children
(Courtesy of AstraZeneca)
Study shows AstraZeneca vaccine is less protective against South African variant