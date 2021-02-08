East Lansing Art Festival moved back to August

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Art Festival has been moved to August from it’s usual date in May. Now it will be held on the Aug. 7 and 8.

Established in 1964, the East Lansing Art Festival is an evolving outdoor celebration of mid-Michigan art and fine craft. It has since grown to include children’s art education activities, an artist demonstration area, poetry readings and even live music. The festival is free, although artists pay for booth space to sell their wares in-person.

Artists will have that opportunity again this year, although at a later date than usual.

The move was made to avoid spreading COVID-19. Even as the various vaccines are making their way to the population, measures still need to be taken to curtail the highly infectious disease. The more COVID-19 spreads, the higher the chance of new mutations developing, and even in it’s standard form it’s not yet known what all of the long term effects of infection are. With all of this taken under consideration, organizers of the East Lansing Art Festival have made the decision to give Michigan a little longer to get the disease under control.

Last year, the organizers were forced to hold a virtual form of the art festival. This year, they told News 10 they believe that conditions are right to hold it in person, so long as the community is given enough time to get the infection numbers down and the number of vaccinated up.

With a new festival date also comes a new submission deadline. Now, artists interested in participating can submit their work until Feb. 15.

Submissions can be entered HERE. The East Lansing Art Festival Facebook post announcing the change is included below.

Now that the 2021 East Lansing Art Festival has been moved to August 7-8, there is a new artist application... Posted by East Lansing Art Festival on Monday, February 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.