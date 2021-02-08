Advertisement

Djokovic Off To Good Start in Australia

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the final match of the French Open tennis tournament...
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Serbia's Novak Djokovic in three sets, 6-0, 6-2, 7-5, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.(AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - Novak Djokovic got to charm a crowd after opening his Australian Open title defense with a straight-set win over French veteran Jeremy Chardy. He says he has a “love affair” with the court where he’s won eight major titles. The 15,000-seat Rod Laver Arena arena was about one-third full for the night match - way down for Djokovic’s matches. But he says it’s the biggest crowd he’s played for in 12 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic and he’s “grateful for the support.” Serena Williams raced through her opening match in a Flo-Jo-inspired catsuit.

Most Read

Highly contagious COVID-19 variant found in Kent County
Michigan man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes
Super Bowl LV: live updates, halftime show, how to watch, and schedule
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Incinerator that turns waste to energy is shutting down

Latest News

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, left, talks with forward Patrick Williams, center, and...
Bulls Struggling With Injuries
Jan 30, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Mark Vital (11) body bumps guard Davion...
Covid Halts Baylor Basketball
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shouts after running on to the field before the NFL...
Bucs Say Most of Their Team Will Return
File image
Seven Big Ten Teams Ranked This Week