CVS experiencing trouble with vaccine rollout

Many people who hoped to get the vaccine were disappointed to be denied.
CVS is experiencing issues with its rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - CVS is experiencing issues with its rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. The company acknowledged scheduling issues with vaccination appointments in Rhode Island on Sunday.

Some customers that were hoping to get a shot said they were re-directed on the vaccination site to make an appointment in a different state. CVS says they are working on resolving the issue.

“I started at 7:30 yesterday morning, ya know, we thought that would be early enough,” said Robert Catalo, who was unable to get vaccinated. “It was easy enough to do, but by the time we got to the end they either said we were all booked, or we had no vaccine.”

Some media outlets in Boston have reported similar issues in Massachusetts.

