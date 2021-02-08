Covid Halts Baylor Basketball

-WACO, Texas (AP) - The No. 2 Baylor men’s basketball team has postponed three more games because of COVID-19 issues and won’t play again until at least Feb. 20. The Bears didn’t play Saturday’s scheduled home game against TCU and had already postponed Wednesday’s game at No. 12 Oklahoma before the latest changes announced Monday. Now postponed are next Saturday’s home game against No. 7 Texas Tech, then two games next week against No. 14 West Virginia.