Covid Halts Baylor Basketball

Jan 30, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Mark Vital (11) body bumps guard Davion...
Jan 30, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Mark Vital (11) body bumps guard Davion Mitchell (45) after a blocked shot against the Auburn Tigers during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports(Raymond Carlin III | Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports)
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
-WACO, Texas (AP) - The No. 2 Baylor men’s basketball team has postponed three more games because of COVID-19 issues and won’t play again until at least Feb. 20. The Bears didn’t play Saturday’s scheduled home game against TCU and had already postponed Wednesday’s game at No. 12 Oklahoma before the latest changes announced Monday. Now postponed are next Saturday’s home game against No. 7 Texas Tech, then two games next week against No. 14 West Virginia.

