Bulls Struggling With Injuries

Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
-CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Bulls expect forward Lauri Markkanen to miss two to four weeks because of a sprained right shoulder. The Bulls say an MRI confirmed he has a sprained acromioclavicular joint. Markkanen was hurt Friday at Orlando when he was fouled by Magic forward Gary Clark early in the third quarter. Markkanen is averaging a career-high 19.1 points and 6.1 rebounds coming off a disappointing season.

