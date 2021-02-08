Advertisement

Bucs Say Most of Their Team Will Return

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shouts after running on to the field before the NFL...
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
-TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Tom Brady’s coming back. So is Bruce Arians. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already thinking about what it’ll take to repeat as Super Bowl champions. The challenge begins with trying to keep some key components together for next season. Brady threw three touchdowns passes on the way to claiming a record seventh NFL title with a 31-9 rout of the Kansas City Chiefs - two to Rob Gronkowski and one Antonio Brown. Both played on one-year contracts after being lured to Tampa Bay by Brady. Leonard Fournette ran for the team’s other TD. He also joined the Bucs on a one-year deal.

