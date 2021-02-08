Advertisement

Brock Fletcher says there’s an extremely low inventory of houses for sale in the Lansing area

Here’s what buyers and sellers need to know about the current real estate market
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Brock Fletcher and The Selling Team with Keller Williams Realty says that the inventory of houses for sale in the Lansing market is still very low. There are currently about four hundred houses that are for sale and Brock says that he sees that number dropping down even further. If you’re thinking about selling your house, a great option to keep in mind is a virtual open house. Find out how virtual open houses can literally bring thousands of potential buyers to your property.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highly contagious COVID-19 variant found in Kent County
Michigan man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes
Super Bowl LV: live updates, halftime show, how to watch, and schedule
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Incinerator that turns waste to energy is shutting down

Latest News

One North Kitchen & Bar Jackson
One North Kitchen and Bar in Jackson has added fun mocktails to their menu
517 Living on Studio 10
There are some great events to check out this weekend in the Lansing area
Capitol Quarter Midgets
Find out more about quarter midget racing in Lansing
Fireworks Glass Studio
Local glass studio has the perfect Valentine’s Gift