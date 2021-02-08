Brock Fletcher says there’s an extremely low inventory of houses for sale in the Lansing area

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Brock Fletcher and The Selling Team with Keller Williams Realty says that the inventory of houses for sale in the Lansing market is still very low. There are currently about four hundred houses that are for sale and Brock says that he sees that number dropping down even further. If you’re thinking about selling your house, a great option to keep in mind is a virtual open house. Find out how virtual open houses can literally bring thousands of potential buyers to your property.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.