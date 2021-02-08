Advertisement

British variant of COVID-19 identified in Eaton County

(WRDW)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Someone in Eaton County has been identified as being infected with the B.1.1.7 variant of COVID-19.

The B.1.1.7 variant is the result of mutations to the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19, and was first identified in Great Britain. According to the CDC, early findings show that the B.1.1.7 variant may be associated with an increased risk of death, but more research needs to be done. Research also shows that the B.1.1.7 variant may be more easily spread than other variants. At this time, there is no evidence that vaccines are less effective against the B.1.1.7 variant.

An individual with the B.1.1.7 variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Eaton County as of late Sunday. Further details about this individual are unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

The Barry-Eaton District Health Department (BEDHD) is urging individuals to continue to take precautions against COVID-19, especially as new variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 become more prevalent.

The precautions used to stop the spread of the airborne disease are by now common sense. BEDHD is encouraging people to wear a mask around others, stay six feet away from others, wash hands often, ventilate indoor spaces and to get vaccinated as soon as doses are available and recipients are eligible.

The first Michigan case of the B.1.1.7 variant was identified in Washtenaw County in January. Several other cases have been identified in Michigan since the first case was announced.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highly contagious COVID-19 variant found in Kent County
Michigan man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes
Super Bowl LV: live updates, halftime show, how to watch, and schedule
Incinerator that turns waste to energy is shutting down
‘Ice ribbon’ in UP town is another way to enjoy winter

Latest News

MSU Basketball press conference
A new ordinance would give those with a criminal record a chance to find safe and affordable...
Jackson Mayor introduces housing ordinance to protect justice-impacted families from discrimination
Researchers from the University of Missouri found children who had gotten the flu shot this...
Study shows the flu shot may lessen COVID-19 symptoms in children
(Courtesy of AstraZeneca)
Study shows AstraZeneca vaccine is less protective against South African variant