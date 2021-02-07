Staying safe for the big game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing City Police Chief Daryl Green gives folks a friendly reminder to be safe on the day of the big game.

“Remember, we are still in the middle of a pandemic,” he said. “We have to ask citizens to abide by the current COVID 19 safety mandates and limit Super Bowl gatherings to only two households.”

Those who are planning on watching the Chiefs take on the Buccaneers at their favorite sports bar or restaurant should consider the 10 p.m. curfew. For those who intend on having a few drinks should plan to have a ride home.

“There’s many social media platforms that help drivers in that situation. There’s a host of ways you can mitigate and stay safe and still have a good time,” said Green.

Rachel Sestak of Haslett are her family plan on watching the game from home as her husband is immunocompromised.

The Sestak’s will be playing commercial bingo, Super Bowl tic-tac-toe and using a coloring sheet to draw their favorite football jerseys.

As a big football family, Rachel said they jokingly use the game as a teaching tool.

“We use this as an important opportunity to learn important words like ‘sack’ and ‘fumble’. Things they’re going to need to know in life.” said Rachel.

