Program to study Clinton River to improve water quality

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) - The Clinton River, which runs through parts of Macomb County, is one of three southeastern Michigan rivers expected to be studied as part of an effort to improve water quality and wastewater treatment in the region.

The monitoring is part of the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Regional River Water Quality Monitoring Program, according to the Macomb County Public Works office.

Sensors will be installed in the river in Sterling Heights and in Clinton Township, north and northeast of Detroit. Both sites already have gages to monitor the flow and height of the water. The new sensors will enhance monitoring capabilities at each site.

Flow monitoring also already is in place in the river to assess flood conditions and water quality conditions.

