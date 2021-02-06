St. Vincent de Paul of Lansing accepting donations amid pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - St. Vincent de Paul of Lansing is currently accepting donations that are clean and in working condition.

They say donations have gone down in the past month, and they are unable to provide the area’s homeless community with the essentials they need.

“Anyway, you can help us in the community, we would be very grateful for. Again, we’ll pick up, you can drop off, and we’ll get you as quickly as possible,” said Cathy Kerwin, President of St. Vincent de Paul Lansing.

Here are the accepted items:

•Clothing

Linens

•Shoes/Boots

•Household Goods

•Furniture

•Sporting Goods

•Electronics

•Bed Frames, Headboards, Footboards

•Musical Instruments

•Appliances

•Books

•Art

“We are really desperate for furniture and...couches, tables, chairs, chest of drawers..just the basic household things,” said Kerwin.

Their donation door is open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

