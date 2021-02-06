MSU Football gets top long snapper in the nation to de-commit and sign as a Spartan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Second-year staff under Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker are living the relentless motto. MSU was able to sign one of the top long snappers in the nation and the best linebacker in the state of Arizona after he committed to what he thought was his number one school.

“If your quarterback can’t throw, you run the football. If your long snapper can’t snap, what are you going to do? Not punt, no you punt, so you better have a quality guy in there,” said MSU Special Teams Coordinator and Linebackers Coach, Ross Els.

And Hank Pepper is that quality guy. He was named Arizona’s first team long snapper, but he’s not just a specialist. He was also named first team linebacker and defensive player of the year in Class 6A- the highest class in the state.

“In the football world, he has a motor, he has a high energy. He can cover, he can blitz, and on top of all of that, he happens to be one of the top long snapper in the nation,” said Hank’s high school football coach, Rick Garretson.

And according to Michigan State, there is no one better to recruit than pepper.

“He has tremendous velocity on the ball they all have good accuracy, but he can really get it back plus he can get out and run so he kind of gives us that dual-threat kind of guy,” Els said.

Coach Els told says they “needed a guy with better speed and someone who can cover and Hank was the guy that they knew would come in and elevate the position.”

“I’ve been told by several college coaches that he is comparable to many long snappers that are in the NFL,” Garretson said.

“I want to change the way that they look at long snappers and I want to be able to make tackles, make plays, and be able to help out more than just long snappers,” MSU 2021 Long Snapper Recruit, Hank Pepper said.

Pepper was originally going to play linebacker and snapper at San Diego State but after talking with Michigan State he de-committed and signed on as a Spartan.

“It was the connection with the coaches,” Pepper said. “It felt like I belonged there. They made me feel very welcomed and they made me feel at home.”

And the Spartan staff is excited to have him.

“An athlete that can run as well as he does and then actually tackle the dude as he runs down...that’s not an easy thing. If you get that combination of a quality Division One type snapper and he can cover like a Division One linebacker, that’s exactly what you’re looking for,” Els said.

“I can’t wait for it and I can’t wait for the first time walking out the tunnel,” Pepper said. “Go Green!”

