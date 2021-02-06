Michigan reports just over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19, 97 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The coronavirus continues its spread throughout the state of Michigan, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 1,018 new cases of COVID-19 and 97 deaths on Saturday, February 6.

According to the MDHHS, 82 of the deaths reported in today’s report were identified during a Vital Records Review.

Michigan nears 15,000 deaths since the pandemic began in March of 2020, with state totals climbing to 567,648 cases and 14,894 deaths.

Ingham County reports 14,765 cases and 258 deaths.

Jackson County reported 8,888 cases and 198 deaths.

Eaton County reports 5,441 cases and 133 deaths.

Clinton County reported 4,297 cases and 64 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 3,440 cases and 73 deaths.

Michigan also nears another milestone in the coronavirus pandemic, 500,000 people recovered. The MDHHS reports 498,495 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan.

This number is updated weekly.

