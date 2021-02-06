Advertisement

‘Ice ribbon’ in UP town is another way to enjoy winter

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (AP) - You don’t have to be an Olympic speedskater to glide along an icy loop in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The city of Houghton in January created a skating path at Kestner Park. Five laps around the “ice ribbon,” as it’s known, equal about a mile.

“People were really eager to put their skates on and go skate. There’s a lot of positive energy,” said Brad Barnett, director of the Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau. “It’s just a new way to go out and enjoy winter up here.”

Officials were inspired to do something after seeing the popularity of a frozen canal between Houghton and Hancock in December. Skaters, hockey players and the curious flocked to the ice, which wasn’t covered with snow.

The park’s ice ribbon was created by flooding a paved path. Brockit Photography in Hancock captured the scene in a video from a drone.

“Not everyone is a skier or snowshoer. ... Something tells me we’re going to have to do this again next year,” City Manager Eric Waara said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

