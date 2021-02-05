Advertisement

WILX Sports Blitz Podcast: Natalie Kerwin Grades Lions Trading Matthew Stafford, Dan Campbell Hire, Super Bowl LV Preview

Dec. 20, 2020, file photo, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to past against the...
Dec. 20, 2020, file photo, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to past against the Tennessee Titans (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Johnathon Gustin
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In this jam-packed episode of the WILX Sports Blitz podcast Natalie Kerwin and John Gustin break down the latest happenings with the Detroit Lions and what’s going to happen in Super Bowl LV.

First up, they review every facet of Matthew Stafford getting trade to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and multiple first-round picks. Who is the winner and is this a good move for both the Lions and Stafford? They then discuss Detroit hiring Dan “The Knee-Biter” Campbell to be their new head coach.

Finally, John and Natalie previewSuper Bowl LV. Who will win; Tom Brady with Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Patrick Mahomes and the unstoppable Kansas City Chiefs. The duo also check out some of the craziest prop bets out there on the big game.

