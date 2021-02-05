White House aims to revive plan to mail masks to all Americans

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The White House wants to resurrect a rejected trump administration proposal to mail masks to all Americans.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain told NBC News the Biden administration hopes to make progress on the plan in the next week.

“This was an idea that really came up last year in the Trump administration -- the public health agencies recommended it, President Trump vetoed it for some reason,” Klain told NBC’s Lester Holt. “We want to get this back on track. I hope in the next few days, or next week, we may be able to announce some progress on this.”

The idea came up last year but was scrapped by President Trump. Some Trump advisors were worried mailing masks could create “concern or panic.”

The Biden administration’s willingness to revive the plan follows US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walenski questioning if sending Americans masks would persuade those not already wearing masks to do so.

“Certainly, I would highly advocate for those in areas where they’re under-resourced and they can’t purchase masks or they don’t have access to masks, we need to make sure that people have the protection,” Walensky told Anderson Cooper. ‘But it’s not entirely clear in my mind that the challenge of mask wearing has been one of access.”

