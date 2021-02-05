Advertisement

Twistars, the gymnastics club that brought home Olympic gold, has been sold

It’s not the end but rather another change for the familiar facility
(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Twistars, a famous Lansing area gymnastics club that helped produce Olympic gold, has officially been sold.

Twistars became famous for producing excellent gymnasts, with alumnus Jordyn Wieber earning a gold medal as a member of the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics team, dubbed the “Fierce Five.”

It’s not the end but rather another change for the familiar facility. Founder John Geddert retired from coaching at Twistars in January 2018. He later transferred the ownership of Twistars to his wife, Kathryn. Now, Bryon Hough, owner of the newly branded Capital City Flips, has purchased its assets. The sale took place on Dec. 31, and was announced on Facebook Thursday.

Not everything is going to change. In their farewell Facebook post, Twistars announced that much of the former staff would be staying on. Kathryn Geddert will stay on as an employee for Capital City Flips, doing some coaching until June. 1.

News 10 spoke with former owner John Geddert about the sale.

“It had always been our intention to retire and sell after the 2020 season,” Geddert said. “COVID put that plan on the back burner for a while. We decided to retire the Twistars name although much of the staff remains the same. So there is no plan for a comeback tour.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

