Traffic stop in Lansing leads to guns and narcotics seizure

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop on a vehicle driving erratically and speeding led to troopers recovering a handgun, assault rifle, and narcotics.

On Wednesday, Feb. 3, at approximately 11 p.m. the Capital Area Violent Crime Initiative (VCI) and Michigan State Police (Secured City Partnership – SCP) team members observed a vehicle violating the speed limit and driving erratically near W. St. Joseph St. and Everett Dr in Lansing.

Officers initiated a traffic stop in the 200 block of N. Deerfield. As the vehicle came to a stop, the driver, a 29-year-old male, exited and ran into a nearby residence.

Officers followed the suspect, Kevin Coolman, and were able to take him into custody without incident. The officers recovered and secured a handgun with a loaded extended magazine from the suspect’s possession. Additionally, officers located and recovered an assault rifle, ammunition, and narcotics in the Coolman’s vehicle.

Coolman was transported to the Lansing Police Department Detention facility.

On Thursday, the Ingham County Prosecutor issued criminal charges on the suspect. He was then arraigned in 54-A District court in front of Magistrate Millmore on the following charges:

Count 1: Weapons – Firearms – Receiving & Concealing

Count 2: Carrying Concealed Weapon

Count 3: Weapons – Firearms – Possession by Felon

Count 4: Weapons – Firearms – Possession by Felon

Count 5: Weapons – Felony Firearm

Count 6: Weapons – Felony Firearm

Count 7: Weapons – Felony Firearm

Count 8: Obstructing/resisting/assaulting – Police Officer

Count 9: Controlled Substance – Possession Analogues

His bond was set at $7,500. Coolman is next scheduled in 54-A District court in front of Judge Alderson on Feb. 12 for a probable cause hearing.

