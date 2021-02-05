Advertisement

Trader Joe’s boosting workers’ pandemic pay nationwide

This comes after Seattle mandates a pay increase
Trader Joe’s is temporarily doubling its pandemic pay for hourly workers to $4 an hour, it...
Trader Joe’s is temporarily doubling its pandemic pay for hourly workers to $4 an hour, it announced in a blog post.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trader Joe’s is temporarily doubling its pandemic pay for hourly workers to $4 an hour, it announced in a blog post.

It said it’s been paying crew members $2 more an hour since the start of the pandemic and was boosting it to $4 as a “thank you.”

Trader Joe’s didn’t mention it in the memo, but the move brings Trader Joe’s into line with a new law in Seattle requiring large grocery stores to raise pay by $4 an hour for frontline workers.

Several cities in California have also passed laws mandating grocery stores boost pay, and Los Angeles and other cities are contemplating similar raises that are being called “hero pay.”

Meanwhile, according to the Seattle Times, Trader Joe’s management said in a letter posted on a store bulletin board that it’s canceling its midyear raises this year.

They were set for summer 2021. Employees told the Times the raise is usually 65 to 75 cents per hour.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News 10 Weather Authority Logo
WILX News 10 Weather Authority
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
MSP Computer Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested William Paul...
East Lansing man arrested for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material
Whitmer
REPORT: Whitmer expected to OK winter contact sports
Eaton County Sheriff K-9 Tank caught two suspects in one night.
Eaton County Sheriff K-9 saves the day, twice in one day

Latest News

The U.S. added a slight 49,000 jobs in January in a rebound from a December loss, but the...
US added a slight 49,000 jobs in January
Plant City, Fla., Police are seeking information on a car stolen with COVID-19 vaccine doses...
Reward offered after car with COVID-19 vaccine vials stolen in Fla.
Plant City, Fla., Police are seeking information on a car stolen with COVID-19 vaccine doses...
Surveillance video shows vaccine car theft person of interest (no sound)
U.S. commanders are working toward ending extremism in the military.
Commanders aim to end extremism in U.S. military
Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote that allows the Senate budget...
Senate approves budget resolution as Harris casts tie-breaker vote