The Summit in Dimondale is closing its doors

The Summit in Diamondale
The Summit in Diamondale(Diana Cannizzaro)
By Diana Cannizzaro
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DIMONDALE, Mich. (WILX) - After 22 years of serving Mid-Michigan, The Summit Sports and Ice Complex in Dimondale is closing its doors.

The Summit was a hub for sporting events, tournaments, and more, but the COVID-19 shutdowns were too much to let the owners stay in business.

“I really worry from a capacity standpoint, not only economically speaking, of driving the impact through these events of the community that keeps taxes lower provides economic benefits to our restaurants, hotels, our attractions. It was in the millions of millions of dollars every single year,” said Greater Lansing Sports Authority Executive, Mike Price.

Price also worries about keeping the kids involved in sports. The Summit served as home ice for the Lansing Wolves Hockey Club as well as other teams and tournaments.

“This is going to create a massive gap in our community in regards to bringing people together, keeping people healthy, and providing opportunity for our youth and our athletes,” Price said.

He also told News 10 the closure of the complex is devastating both to the economy and the quality of life in Mid-Michigan.

