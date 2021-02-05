Advertisement

Super Bowl LV: halftime show, how to watch, and schedule

(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Get your chips and dip ready because it is now officially the start of Super Bowl Weekend. Though this year will be different due to COVID-19, our team spirit and love for sports cannot be taken away.

SUPER BOWL SUNDAY

  • The 55th Super Bowl, also known as “Super Bowl 55″ will be played on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021
  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs
  • The big game will start at 6:30 p.m. ET.
  • Super Bowl 55 will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

HOW TO WATCH

Super Bowl 55 will be televised by CBS. However, NBC will broadcast the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics in 2022.

HALFTIME SHOW/ENTERTAINMENT

  • The Weeknd will perform at the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show and take the stage at 8:30 p.m E.T.
  • According to an NBC press conference, viewers can expect a family-friendly show that will also tell “a very cohesive story”
  • Pregame show: Miley Cyrus will be rocking the house
  • National Anthem: Every single year, audiences everywhere wait to hear the National Anthem. This year’s singers will be Eric Church and R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan.
  • “America the Beautiful” will be sung by H.E.R.
  • Amanda Gorman will be reciting a poem dedicated to frontline workers

