Super Bowl LV: halftime show, how to watch, and schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Get your chips and dip ready because it is now officially the start of Super Bowl Weekend. Though this year will be different due to COVID-19, our team spirit and love for sports cannot be taken away.

SUPER BOWL SUNDAY

The 55th Super Bowl, also known as “Super Bowl 55″ will be played on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs

The big game will start at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Super Bowl 55 will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

HOW TO WATCH

Super Bowl 55 will be televised by CBS. However, NBC will broadcast the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics in 2022.

HALFTIME SHOW/ENTERTAINMENT

The Weeknd will perform at the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show and take the stage at 8:30 p.m E.T.

According to an NBC press conference, viewers can expect a family-friendly show that will also tell “a very cohesive story”

Pregame show : Miley Cyrus will be rocking the house

National Anthem : Every single year, audiences everywhere wait to hear the National Anthem. This year’s singers will be Eric Church and R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan.

“America the Beautiful” will be sung by H.E.R.

Amanda Gorman will be reciting a poem dedicated to frontline workers

WHAT’S HAPPENING ON SOCIAL MEDIA

1/2 Humbled to be the first poet to perform at the Super Bowl! I'm so excited to place poetry at the forefront of the most watched U.S. television broadcast, & to honor 3 heroes of the coronavirus pandemic. Can’t wait for the world to hear their stories! https://t.co/UBLqZhZpTA — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) January 28, 2021

SUPER BOWL LV!!! I’ll be there for TIKTOK TAILGATE!!! I can’t wait to put on a show for the NFL’s honored guests before the game…. Health care workers from Tampa and around the country! Join the tailgate at 2:30 PM ET FEBRUARY 7 on @TikTok! #SBLV pic.twitter.com/r6gprJjFC6 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 28, 2021

Fans will be able to relive the @Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime show w/ @TheWeeknd, the National Anthem w/ @ericchurch & @jsullivanmusic and America the Beautiful w/ @hermusicx after their performances! Pre-Save the live visual album now: https://t.co/wb9yMShrSx #SBLV pic.twitter.com/T63kBWQXbZ — NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2021

