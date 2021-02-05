Summit Sports Goes Out of Business

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Summit Sports and Ice Complex has announced it is ceasing operations for good. The 176,000 square football facility, which houses numerous sports facilities, is owned by Westmor Partners who issued the shutdown statement on Friday. Covid issues caused the facility to be open only a short period of time last fall once it was shutdown on March 13th. There is no word on the property’s future. The facility is 22 years old and was purchased by Westmor in 2011.

