Seniors told to call 2-1-1 for vaccine help

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state says the COVID-19 vaccine distribution system is improving, but we’re hearing from a lot of seniors and people whose parents are seniors who can’t figure out when or how they’ll get the shot.

Since they were eligible in mid-January, seniors Susan and Dean Cobb have tried to get an appointment for the vaccine.

“Every morning, I get my phone and I checked my email and I check my text to see if anyone’s contacted us,” said Susan.

After weeks and hitting a dead end, Susan says they’re at a loss for what to do.

“I finally put something on Facebook and said, ‘Hey, anyone, everyone, what are you what’s going on’ and I was hearing the same stories. And then, you know, well, here’s a phone number you can call that you might get an Oakland County nurse and they might be able to get you in,” said Susan.

News 10 asked the Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) about the slowdown. They said they’re still working to make the process better.

“We fully recognize and it’s unfortunate that everyone who is eligible for a vaccine today can’t get one unfortunately because we simply do not have enough vaccine. We continue to advocate for that at the federal level, we’ve been pleased. In the past few weeks, we’re getting additional vaccines and increase in about 20% into the state,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Chief Medical Executive.

MDHHS says those with questions should call their new hotline by dialing 2-1-1.

“And work with the providers and call center to help facilitate either making an appointment or being able to get onto a waiting list to make an appointment,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS Director. Dept. Of Health & Human Services

However, there’s been a problem with making sure that people know that the hotline is available. The Cobbs had no idea about it until we told them.

News 10 also directed several others who reached out to the hotline.

There is typically a wait on the line due to high call volume, but there’s an option to hold your place in line and receive a call back.

MDHHS is asking people to just be patient with them and they work out vaccination kinks.

“We’ve been patient for a long, long time and wearing our masks and doing everything that we’re supposed to do. And it just becomes frustrating,” said Susan.

“There are glitches, I understand that. But give us some hope here and give us a phone number that we can all call. Pay some folks extra extra hours or something just to answer the questions. And I think if we had direction, I think a lot of us will be fine with it. It’s this lack of direction. That is the toughest,” said Dean.

The state is working to ramp up capacity to handle the growing number of calls to the 2-1-1 line.

