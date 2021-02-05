Schoop Re-Signs With Tigers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers have reportedly signed free agent second baseman Jonathan Schoop to a one year deal for $4.5 million. Schoop played his first season in Detroit last year and battled injuries after a fast start. He previously played with the Minnesota Twins. The Tigers hope to begin spring training on time later this month in Lakeland, Florida.

