Advertisement

Reward offered after car with COVID-19 vaccine vials stolen in Fla.

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANT CITY, Fla. (CNN) - Police released video of a person of interest in the theft of a car containing doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The theft happened Wednesday from a festival ground near Tampa where the vaccine was going to be administered.

The car belongs to a driver for a contractor that has been providing the vaccine.

That driver left the car running and door unlocked while asking for directions, and that’s when someone stole it.

The vehicle is described as a four door, gray 2018 Hyundai Accent with a Florida tag.

Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The Plant City Police Department is requesting community assistance regarding the subject in the video. This is a person...

Posted by Plant City Police Department on Thursday, February 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

News 10 Weather Authority Logo
WILX News 10 Weather Authority
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
MSP Computer Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested William Paul...
East Lansing man arrested for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material
Whitmer
REPORT: Whitmer expected to OK winter contact sports
Eaton County Sheriff K-9 Tank caught two suspects in one night.
Eaton County Sheriff K-9 saves the day, twice in one day

Latest News

The U.S. added a slight 49,000 jobs in January in a rebound from a December loss, but the...
US added a slight 49,000 jobs in January
Plant City, Fla., Police are seeking information on a car stolen with COVID-19 vaccine doses...
Surveillance video shows vaccine car theft person of interest (no sound)
U.S. commanders are working toward ending extremism in the military.
Commanders aim to end extremism in U.S. military
Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote that allows the Senate budget...
Senate approves budget resolution as Harris casts tie-breaker vote