‘One Call to City Hall’ coming to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced in his State of the City address he will be implementing the 3-1-1 service hotline-currently used in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo. The hotline is called “One Call to City Hall”. Becky Jo Glover was one of the people who brought the program to the state of Michigan.

“You’re using a three-digit number so people can call for anything related to non-emergency,” said Glover. “Instead of me transferring you to probably 5-6 people as a new homeowner, I can take care of every single thing you need and educate you on things you may not know.”

3-1-1 is a resource for anything you might need to take care of at city hall. For example: utility setup or payments, inspection requests, trash or recycling services, and a number of other city-related issues.

“One to the City Hall is not a call center, it’s an answering center. Staffed by real people right here in Lansing who will be equipped to handle almost any problem, question, or complaint that residents may have,” Mayor Andy Schor said in his State of the City Address.

Becky Jo Glover said the key to this service is accountability among the customer service liaisons.

“We record 100% of our calls, we trace everything, we hardly ever transfer calls to departments anymore. We have a whole messaging system where the department has to tell us what they did with that customer when they called them back,” said Glover.

City officials haven’t clarified when the program will be rolled out, but Mayor Schor said residents can expect it sometime in 2021.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.