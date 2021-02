MSU’s 2021 Football Schedule Announced

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference announced Friday Michigan State’s 2021 football schedule. September 4 at Northwestern, September 11 home against Youngstown State, September 18 at Miami of Florida, September 25 home against Nebraska, October 2 home against Western Kentucky which is Homecoming , October 9 at Rutgers, October 16 at Indiana, October 30 home against Michigan, November 6 at Purdue, November 13 home against Maryland, November 20 at Ohio State and November 27 home against Penn State.

