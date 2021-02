LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s tennis team opened its new season Friday in its indoor facility with a 4-3 loss to Penn State. It was the first match for the visitors as well. MSU won the singles matches at numbers 3, 4 and 5 but couldn’t win any of the doubles. the Spartans host Maryland at 11am on Saturday, February 13th.

