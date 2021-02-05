Michigan health officials report more than 566,000 COVID cases in the state

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of February 5, Michigan health officials have reported 1,379 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 19 deaths. The state total now sits at 566,630 cases and 14,797 deaths.

Clinton County reports 4,292 cases and 63 deaths.

Eaton County reports 5,438 cases and 134 deaths.

Ingham County reports 14,723 cases and 256 deaths.

Jackson County reports 8,861 cases and 196 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 3,436 cases and 73 deaths.

The data is updated daily here.

