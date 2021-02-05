MDOT officials working around the clock to maintain safe roads

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The current storm is creating a slippery mess out on the roads.

There were a few reported traffic incidents earlier, but nothing too major.

The Michigan Department of Transportation assures residents that they are working around the clock to keep everyone safe. However, they maintain that people still have to do their part.

Aaron Jenkins with the Michigan Department of Transportation has some advice for drivers during their commutes-whether morning, noon, or night.

“Drive with a purpose and that purpose is to make it home safely,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins also advises drivers to be aware of operators on the road too.

”Please do not crowd the plow. Snowplow operators feel the vision is restricted. You can see them, but they may not be able to see you. We always recommend that you follow Michigan’s basic speed law and drive to the current conditions which probably means slow down,” he said.

