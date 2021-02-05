Former Waverly standout helping Chiefs prepare for big game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You won’t see Austin Edwards on the field for Sunday’s big game--but you’d be lying to yourself if you thought he wasn’t a big part of the Chiefs’ success. He’s on their practice squad.

“How can you help the team in any way possible? Right now, it’s giving the offense a great look. I’m more than happy to do that every week,” Edwards said.

Edwards has been happy to grind it out every year since he moved from Texas to play at Waverly High School.

“It felt like I was restarting. Just the feeling of being the new dude,” he said.

It wasn’t long before Edwards became the dude, playing tight end and defensive end for the Warriors.

“His greatest attribute was his work ethic,” said his former coach Anthony Walker. “Right away I saw that he was a great kid. To me, it wasn’t about just about his athleticism, it was more about his raw desire to be the best he could be.”

Edwards--or “Ace”--got a few looks from D1 schools, but not a lot of actual offers.

“It definitely wasn’t what I felt my level of talent was the way I played last year, it didn’t feel like it matched up,” he said.

He eventually landed at Ferris State, helping the Bulldogs become national title contenders, and winning the Gene Upshaw Award as the best defensive lineman in D2 in 2019.

“He was basically running the show for us and leading our defense,” said Ferris’ line coach Tesfa Smith. “He was the alpha for our football program.”

That mentality landed him a spot on an NFL team even though he wasn’t drafted.

“As soon as the draft ended, I signed with the Falcons, played a game against the Lions, and at the end of the season signed with the Chiefs.”

And for the last month, Ace has been working to help himself--and the Chiefs--reach the ultimate goal.

“The Chiefs could have signed anyone...but they took a chance on him,” said Smith.

“People have gone through even worse in their NFL stories...I know mine’s just getting started,” said Edwards.

