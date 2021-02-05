Face mask being developed that can sense infections

(WILX) - A team at the University of California - San Diego is working to develop a face mask sensor that could detect coronavirus infections.

Researchers say it would test particles in your breath and saliva. If triggered, you would then be alerted to go take a COVID-19 test.

The engineering team is hoping to have prototypes ready for approval this summer and the sensors ready for use by the end of the year.

“Even if this doesn’t come out in time to treat the U.S. pandemic, 351 parts of the parts of the world will still not have full access to vaccines 2022 and 23,” Dr. Jesse Jokerst said. “So we would imagine it having utility there.”

Once the pandemic ends, Dr. Jokerst says the sensors could also be used to help detect other types of coronavirus outbreaks, including MERS and SARS.

