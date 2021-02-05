Europe: no AstraZeneca vaccine for seniors

(WILX) - Health authorities in several European countries say they will not approve the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in older populations.

Italy, Sweden, and Norway have joined France, Germany, and Belgium with this announcement Just days after the AstraZeneca shot was approved across the European Union.

The decision is due to the lower effectiveness of 70% compared to other vaccines currently in use by the EU. The EU is also expecting a vaccine shortage in the coming weeks and is hoping to diversify its vaccine usage in other age groups.

