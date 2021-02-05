Advertisement

Europe: no AstraZeneca vaccine for seniors

The EU is expecting a vaccine shortage in the coming weeks.
Brian Pinker, 82, receives the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Sam...
Brian Pinker, 82, receives the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Sam Foster at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford, England, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Pinker, a retired maintenance manager received the first injection of the new vaccine developed by between Oxford University and drug giant AstraZeneca.(Source: Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(WILX) - Health authorities in several European countries say they will not approve the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in older populations.

Italy, Sweden, and Norway have joined France, Germany, and Belgium with this announcement Just days after the AstraZeneca shot was approved across the European Union.

The decision is due to the lower effectiveness of 70% compared to other vaccines currently in use by the EU. The EU is also expecting a vaccine shortage in the coming weeks and is hoping to diversify its vaccine usage in other age groups.

