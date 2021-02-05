Commanders aim to end extremism in U.S. military

(WILX) - Several defense officials say U.S. military commanders are examining ways to deal with extremism in the armed forces, including ways to identify potential extremists.

The goal is to identify extremist views as early as possible when a recruit tries to join the military or are already in the ranks.

One idea is to significantly increase education and training to help troops understand what extremism is and why some activities are illegal.

Officials also want to increase awareness that extremist groups might try to recruit service members. They are also weighing the possibility of increasing scrutiny of service members’ social media posts.

One of the challenges in countering extremism in the military is to do it without infringing upon service members’ rights and freedoms.

