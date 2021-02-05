Child abuse under reported during pandemic

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Child abuse cases across Michigan have been under reported for nearly a year.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said the number of reports dropped significantly when the pandemic started in March.

“It’s not child abuse and neglect stopped, unfortunately,” said Kim Conant, Council for the Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect Jackson executive director.

The state investigated 63,898 cases of child abuse in 2020.

That’s down from 96,485 cases in 2018 and 94,090 cases in 2019.

The drop has Conant worried.

“There’s nothing we can do about it at that point because our hands are tied. If it’s not being reported, agencies can’t do what they need to do,” she said.

It also worried CPS.

That’s why the agency started shifting from intervention to prevention.

MDHHS regional director Danielle Martin said they started making calls when they weren’t getting them.

“It’s not often a well-received experience, but I think this for both families and MDHHS created a renewed sense of moving in the right direction for trust,” said Martin.

Martin said the biggest drop was in march when students were no longer in school.

However, calls picked back up as students returned to in-person learning.

And child advocacy centers are getting ready for that jump.

“We could get a lot of referrals of child abuse all at once and the helping agencies are preparing for that possibility,” said Jamie Lee, Jackson County Child Advocacy Center program director.

That includes making parenting classes more available and offering help when families need it.

Martin said with the new prevention approach, CPS is looking to gradually reduce the number of cases it investigates.

You can report child abuse to the state by calling 855-444-3911.

Other Resources:

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

Small Talk Children’s Advocacy Center (Serving Ingham and Eaton Counties)

Council for the Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect (CPCAN) (Serving Jackson County)

Jackson County Child Advocacy Center

The Voice for Clinton County’s Children

