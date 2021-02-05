Big Ten releases 2021 football schedule

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX, MSU and UofM Athletics) - The Big Ten Conference Office announced the revised football schedules for all 14 teams during the 2021 season. The revision was necessitated due to adjustments made last season to schedules across the Big Ten during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michigan State’s three-game nonconference schedule had been previously announced: Sept. 11 vs. Youngstown State in East Lansing, Sept. 18 at Miami, and Oct. 2 vs. Western Kentucky for Homecoming.

Due to scheduling changes during the 2020 season, the Big Ten updated its conference schedules for 2021.

Michigan State’s 2021 season opener remains Sept. 4 at Northwestern. In addition, MSU will still host four Big Ten games, against Nebraska (Sept. 25), Michigan (Oct. 30), Maryland (Nov. 13) and Penn State (Nov. 27). The Spartans will have five road Big Ten contests: Northwestern (Sept. 4), Rutgers (Oct. 9), Indiana (Oct. 16), Purdue (Nov. 6) and Ohio State (Nov. 20).

Season ticket information for the 2021 season will be released at a later date. For fans who aren’t currently season ticket holders but are interested in potentially purchasing season tickets, you can visit: 2021 Football Ticket Request Form - Michigan State University Athletics (msuspartans.com)

2021 MICHIGAN STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 4: at Northwestern

Sept. 11: YOUNGSTOWN STATE

Sept. 18: at Miami

Sept. 25: NEBRASKA

Oct. 2: WESTERN KENTUCKY (Homecoming)

Oct. 9: at Rutgers

Oct. 16: at Indiana

Oct. 23: Bye

Oct. 30: MICHIGAN

Nov. 6: at Purdue

Nov. 13: MARYLAND

Nov. 20: at Ohio State

Nov. 27: PENN STATE

Please note: The Big Ten Conference Administrators Council, which includes the Directors of Athletics and Senior Women Administrators from all 14 member institutions, approved a revised 2021 Big Ten football schedule that was released on Friday. The schedule was updated in order to accommodate the following six games that adjusted locations as a result of changes made during the 2020 scheduling process:

· Indiana-Michigan

· Indiana-Michigan State

· Michigan-Michigan State

· Nebraska-Purdue

· Nebraska-Wisconsin

· Purdue-Wisconsin

The rotation of these Michigan State games in future seasons has been reset based on the location of the 2020 season.

All other opponents and locations remain intact from the previously approved version of the Big Ten schedule. The only additional changes involve the sequencing of games throughout the schedule, including the return of traditional rivalries in the final week of the season.

The first five games of the Wolverines’ schedule will remain the same as the previous version. Michigan will open the season with four straight home contests, hosting non-conference match-ups against Western Michigan (Sept. 4), Washington (Sept. 11) and Northern Illinois (Sept. 18) at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines will open the Big Ten season against Rutgers at the Big House (Sept. 25) before traveling to Wisconsin for their first road game on Oct. 2.

The next four conference games have been rearranged to balance the middle portion of the schedule and to reset the location of the Indiana and Michigan State games based on changes made in 2020. The Wolverines will travel to Nebraska on Oct. 9 and return home for a match-up with Northwestern at the Big House on Oct. 23. The Michigan State and Indiana games have been shifted to later in the schedule, with the Wolverines traveling to East Lansing on Oct. 30 and hosting Indiana on Nov. 6. Michigan’s bye weekend moved from Oct. 23 to Oct. 16.

The final three games remain unchanged as Michigan will play road games at Penn State (Nov. 13) and Maryland (Nov. 20) before hosting rival Ohio State (Nov. 27) at Michigan Stadium.

Following is the Wolverines’ 2021 schedule with previous game dates in parentheses:

Sept. 4 vs. Western Michigan

Sept. 11 vs. Washington

Sept. 18 vs. Northern Illinois

Sept. 25 vs. Rutgers*

Oct. 2 at Wisconsin*

Oct. 9 at Nebraska* (was Oct. 30)

Oct. 23 vs. Northwestern* (was Nov. 6)

Oct. 30 at Michigan State* (was Oct. 16)

Nov. 6 vs. Indiana* (was Oct. 9)

Nov. 13 at Penn State*

Nov. 20 at Maryland*

Nov. 27 vs. Ohio State*

Dec. 4 at Big Ten Championship Game

