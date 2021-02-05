Advertisement

Bauer Signs With Dodgers

Former Reds right-hander Trevor Bauer will sign a deal with the Dodgers, potentially making him...
Former Reds right-hander Trevor Bauer will sign a deal with the Dodgers, potentially making him the highest paid player in baseball.(AP)
Published: Feb. 5, 2021
-UNDATED (AP) - Trevor Bauer is going home to pitch for the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner announced his decision on Friday in a two-minute video posted to his Twitter account.

Bauer, who turned 30 last month, was born in North Hollywood, went to high school in Santa Clarita and played baseball at UCLA. The right-handed free agent also was negotiating with the New York Mets.

Bauer joins a Dodgers rotation that had a major league-best 3.02 ERA during the abbreviated 60-game season last year, when the franchise won its first championship since 1988.

Bauer is 75-64 with a 3.90 ERA in nine major league seasons that included a career-best 17-9 with a 4.19 ERA for Cleveland in 2017. He was an All-Star the following year, going 12-6 with a 2.21 ERA.

