Advertisement

Arraignment for officer in Andre Hill shooting scheduled for Friday

The officer was fired in January after an investigation determined his use of deadly force was not reasonable.
Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy faces charges of murder, felonious assault and dereliction of...
Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy faces charges of murder, felonious assault and dereliction of duty in the shooting death of Andre Hill.(Source: Franklin County Jail, WSYX via CNN)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - Former Columbus, Ohio, police officer Adam Coy has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Andre Hill.

Coy is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday in a video conference from jail.

Not only did Coy allegedly shoot Hill, but he also did not turn his body camera on until after firing his gun. His camera automatically activated and recorded 60 seconds of the incident without sound.

Coy was fired in January after an investigation determined his use of deadly force was not reasonable.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
MSP Computer Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested William Paul...
East Lansing man arrested for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material
Whitmer
REPORT: Whitmer expected to OK winter contact sports
News 10 Weather Authority Logo
WILX News 10 Weather Authority
Eaton County Sheriff K-9 Tank caught two suspects in one night.
Eaton County Sheriff K-9 saves the day, twice in one day

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote that allows the Senate budget...
Senate clears procedural hurdle on COVID-19 relief, including stimulus checks
Brian Pinker, 82, receives the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Sam...
Europe: no AstraZeneca vaccine for seniors
2-5-21 Weather Authority Alert
MDOT officials working around the clock to maintain safe roads