Arraignment for officer in Andre Hill shooting scheduled for Friday

(WILX) - Former Columbus, Ohio, police officer Adam Coy has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Andre Hill.

Coy is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday in a video conference from jail.

Not only did Coy allegedly shoot Hill, but he also did not turn his body camera on until after firing his gun. His camera automatically activated and recorded 60 seconds of the incident without sound.

Coy was fired in January after an investigation determined his use of deadly force was not reasonable.

