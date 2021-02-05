Advertisement

AG Nessel, UIA alert residents of tax form for victims of identity theft in unemployment claims

If someone receives a UIA 1099 form but did not receive unemployment benefits, that person is likely the victim of identity theft.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency are...
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency are warning Michiganders of important tax documents for people who may be victims of identity theft due to extensive fraudulent unemployment claims in 2020.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency are warning Michiganders of important tax documents for people who may be victims of identity theft due to extensive fraudulent unemployment claims in 2020.

With tax season already here, the Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) has started issuing 1099-G tax forms to all claimants who received unemployment benefits. If someone receives a UIA 1099 form but did not receive unemployment benefits, that person is likely the victim of identity theft and should report it immediately. The envelope for the 1099 form from the UIA will contain instructions on what should be done by victims of identity theft. Recipients are urged to follow the instructions closely.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the employment status of many Michiganders and allowed scammers to find new ways to take advantage of unsuspecting individuals,” Nessel said. “I urge anyone who may be a victim of identity theft to take action and report it immediately. This is also a good time to remind everyone to be cautious about sharing your personal and financial information with others.”

The law requires the UIA to issue a 1099 form to every claimant who received unemployment benefits, including those who reported identity theft. After the UIA has wholly investigated the identity theft claims, it will issue an amended 1099 form to those determined to be victims of identity theft.

“We’ll continue to work to root out the imposter fraud that is impacting so many Michiganders,” said UIA Acting Director Liza Estlund Olson. “We urge everyone to follow the guidance on our website and from the Attorney General and IRS on protecting yourself and reporting identity theft.”

If you have questions about reporting fraudulent claims or filing 2020 taxes, visit the website here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WILX Weather Authority Weather Alert
WILX News 10 Weather Alert
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
MSP Computer Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested William Paul...
East Lansing man arrested for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material
Whitmer
REPORT: Whitmer expected to OK winter contact sports
Eaton County Sheriff K-9 Tank caught two suspects in one night.
Eaton County Sheriff K-9 saves the day, twice in one day

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote that allows the Senate budget...
LIVE: Biden remarks on economy; Senate OKs fast-track of COVID aid, stimulus checks
MDHHS updates on the fight against COVID-19
President-elect Joe Biden said he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as...
White House aims to revive plan to mail masks to all Americans
U.S. commanders are working toward ending extremism in the military.
Commanders aim to end extremism in U.S. military