AG Nessel, UIA alert residents of tax form for victims of identity theft in unemployment claims

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency are warning Michiganders of important tax documents for people who may be victims of identity theft due to extensive fraudulent unemployment claims in 2020.

With tax season already here, the Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) has started issuing 1099-G tax forms to all claimants who received unemployment benefits. If someone receives a UIA 1099 form but did not receive unemployment benefits, that person is likely the victim of identity theft and should report it immediately. The envelope for the 1099 form from the UIA will contain instructions on what should be done by victims of identity theft. Recipients are urged to follow the instructions closely.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the employment status of many Michiganders and allowed scammers to find new ways to take advantage of unsuspecting individuals,” Nessel said. “I urge anyone who may be a victim of identity theft to take action and report it immediately. This is also a good time to remind everyone to be cautious about sharing your personal and financial information with others.”

The law requires the UIA to issue a 1099 form to every claimant who received unemployment benefits, including those who reported identity theft. After the UIA has wholly investigated the identity theft claims, it will issue an amended 1099 form to those determined to be victims of identity theft.

“We’ll continue to work to root out the imposter fraud that is impacting so many Michiganders,” said UIA Acting Director Liza Estlund Olson. “We urge everyone to follow the guidance on our website and from the Attorney General and IRS on protecting yourself and reporting identity theft.”

If you have questions about reporting fraudulent claims or filing 2020 taxes, visit the website here.

