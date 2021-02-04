Virg Bernero contemplates running for mayor

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This is a re-election year for Mayor Andy Schor. And while he hasn’t officially announced his intentions, one of his potential challengers has come out the gate swinging.

Former Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero says that Mayor Schor “didn’t say a word about the city’s looming financial disaster, or the downgraded credit rating from standard and poor, or the fact that the city’s reserve funds are almost gone.”

Bernero also referenced the controversy over Schor and hundreds of city workers getting COVID-19 shots ahead of other eligible people because of a health department mistake.

Virg Bernero was Mayor of Lansing from 2006 to 2018.

