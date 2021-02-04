Valentine’s Day lobster tail bouquet available to order

(WILX) - With Valentine’s Day approaching, maybe it’s time to think outside the heart-shaped box of chocolates.

The Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative is unveiling the first-ever Maine lobster tail bouquet.

Each do-it-yourself bouquet kit comes with four or six tails of five to six ounces each, harvested, and shipped from Maine along with cooking instructions to prepare a Valentine’s Day dinner date at home.

There are also accessories to style your bouquet, including skewers, festive wax paper, a burlap wrap, and an original Maine lobster valentine tag. The tag reads “Tails are red, oceans are blue, Maine Lobster is sweet, and so are you.”

The bouquets currently range in price from $82 to $110.

A Valentine’s Day bouquet is always beautiful, but what if it was delicious too? This Maine Lobster tail bouquet is the ultimate way to treat your special someone – order yours today! http://bit.ly/3rcai0Y Posted by Lobster from Maine on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

