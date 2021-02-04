Advertisement

Valentine’s Day lobster tail bouquet available to order

Valentine’s Day is just ten days away!
The first-ever Maine Lobster Tail Bouquet kit is this year’s sweetest Valentine.
The first-ever Maine Lobster Tail Bouquet kit is this year’s sweetest Valentine.(Maine Lobster)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(WILX) - With Valentine’s Day approaching, maybe it’s time to think outside the heart-shaped box of chocolates.

The Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative is unveiling the first-ever Maine lobster tail bouquet.

Each do-it-yourself bouquet kit comes with four or six tails of five to six ounces each, harvested, and shipped from Maine along with cooking instructions to prepare a Valentine’s Day dinner date at home.

There are also accessories to style your bouquet, including skewers, festive wax paper, a burlap wrap, and an original Maine lobster valentine tag. The tag reads “Tails are red, oceans are blue, Maine Lobster is sweet, and so are you.”

The bouquets currently range in price from $82 to $110.

