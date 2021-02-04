Riverwalk Theatre brings ‘A Doll’s House’ to the virtual stage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Following shorter and multipart performances and cabarets, Riverwalk Theatre will stream its first full-length production — Henrik Ibsen’s 1879 play “A Doll’s House” — since the COVID-19 pandemic forced theatres to shut down last year.

The play will air on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. from Feb. 5 through Feb. 14. Unlike previous productions that were streamed during the pandemic, patrons should plan to tune in at the time of their performance and stay through the end like they would if they were attending in person.

Director Brian Farnham and Assistant Director/Technical Director Michele Booher-Purosky are longtime friends who have been part of many shows with each other at Riverwalk Theatre but are only directing together for the second time; their first time was “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” in 2019. They are excited to bring Ibsen’s timeless classic to life.

“I love being able to share such an iconic story with a broader audience than we typically could,” says Farnham, who also serves on the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors at Riverwalk with Booher-Purosky. “While virtual theatre has been difficult to tackle, this cast and crew has accomplished so much since we started rehearsing in November, all while not being together in person. I’m so proud of the product we’re delivering to the Lansing area and beyond.”

Farnham has assembled a cast of six actors from the Lansing area, some new to Riverwalk and some familiar faces. Leading the cast as Nora Helmer, a middle-class housewife who becomes disappointed with her life and dissatisfied with her husband due to his condescending nature, is Rachel Daugherty of East Lansing. This is only Daugherty’s second show with Riverwalk, previously playing Billie Dwyer in “Unnecessary Farce,” although she is no stranger to theatre, having performed in many shows across the state.

Daugherty states, “Telling Nora’s story is such an honor. The struggle between being a ‘good’ woman and being yourself is timeless and can still be felt today. I think this story can resonate with anyone who has ever felt pressure to make themselves more palatable for society.”

Farnham agrees with Daugherty’s comments and says that the themes of empowerment and self-discovery, along with the strong female characters, are what attracted him to this play. “While all the relationships are important, I believe the one between Nora and Christine, played by Kate Dickinson, is the most pivotal one that drives the show.”

Dickinson (Lansing) has performed in various shows at Riverwalk and other area theatres but originally hails from the Metro Detroit area, where she grew up performing with her family. Her character Christine Linde is a school friend of Nora’s who comes into town unexpectedly after a 10-year absence in each other’s lives. The two rekindle their friendship while Christine helps Nora along her journey. Complicating things for Nora is Christine’s old flame Krogstad, who happens to be Dickinson’s real-life fiancé Joe Clark. Clark has been seen frequently throughout the Lansing theatre community over the past few years, most notably as Shakespeare in “Shakespeare in Love” at Peppermint Creek Theatre Company in 2018.

Rounding out the cast is Jace Harper, a Lansing newcomer originally from Utah who plays Nora’s husband Torvald and gives a charismatic and dynamic performance, Lansing community theatre staple Bob Purosky (East Lansing) as Dr. Rank, whose 30+ show resume both onstage and backstage makes him a force to be reckoned with, and Riverwalk Theatre newcomer but community and professional theatre veteran Abbie Tykocki (East Lansing) as Helen (maid)/Anne (nurse), who brings a delightful grace to the screen.

The play will be complete with costumes (Amanda Macomber), props and set pieces (Gloria Vivalda, Brian Farnham, Michele Booher-Purosky), music (Angie Constien-Schwab), choreography (Amanda Tollstam), blocking, makeup and most everything theatregoers would expect to see live. The show will be recorded on Zoom and edited in post-production by Matt Ottinger before it is streamed to audiences.

“A Doll’s House” will run about two hours and 30 minutes. Tickets are $20 per device (computer, phone, tablet, etc.) plus handling fees. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/RWTdollshouse, riverwalktheatre.com, or call the box office at 517-482-5700.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.