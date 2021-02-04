Republican COVID relief package moves to Michigan Senate

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More COVID relief is one step closer to getting to people across Michigan.

The Michigan House passed the Republican $3.5 billion Thursday.

“The House was able to provide COVID relief funding. We were able to provide relief to small businesses in the form of property tax relief,” said Rep. Andrew Beemer, (R) Port Huron.

The package includes money for food assistance, schools, small businesses, and fighting COVID.

But House Minority Leader Donna Lasinski said the state has more money available to help these areas.

“There are nearly $5.6 billion sitting in Washington, D.C. that could be at work today here in Michigan,” said Rep. Donna Lasinski, (D) Scio Township.

Democrats offered their own version, but it’s stuck in committee.

The big difference is it uses more of the federal money approved in December.

Democrats tried adding more of the federal stimulus to the bill, but Republicans blocked it.

“The legislature can have true accountability and oversight of those dollars. We can’t do that when it’s sitting in Washington. We can ensure those dollars are spent efficiently and effectively when they are here in Michigan,” said Rep. Lasinski.

“It’s very easy to spend other people’s money. I understand that. That’s not what we are here to do. We’re here to spend hard-earned taxpayer dollars. And I thought the bill package today did that in a very fiscally responsible manner,” said Rep. Beemer.

This package also ties the school funding to another bill that takes away the state’s ability to close schools and shut down sports.

It would give that authority to local health departments, but only under certain circumstances.

The package still needs to be approved by the Senate before going to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk.

