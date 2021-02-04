REPORT: Whitmer expected to OK winter contact sports

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to multiple reports, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to lift the ban on winter contact sports at a press conference Thursday.

Winter contact sports (Basketball, Competitive Cheer, Hockey and Wrestling) are currently on hold until Feb. 21st, but the Michigan High School Athletic Association has been pushing for a return sooner.

Whitmer is scheduled to hold a press conference at 1:30 Thursday afternoon with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

According to reports, the sports will be able to return under strict safety protocols.

News 10 will provide updates with more information.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.