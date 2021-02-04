Advertisement

Prescription sleep medications rise in the United States because of the coronavirus pandemic

(engin akyurt | CANVA)
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, we’re finding new ways that it’s affecting our lives. For example, it’s making it harder to get a good night of sleep.

According to a report from Express Scripts, between mid-February and mid-March of 2020, there was a 14.8% increase in prescription sleep medications in the United States. Experts said this is a result of pandemic-related stress causing insomnia.

“There is a lot of uncertainty. Many people are working less or maybe not working. What does the future hold? How is this going to look?” said Sparrow Sleep Lab Medical Director Dr. Jeniffer Ely said.

Karen Shaftner from Charlotte is an example of how the stresses of the pandemic have caused her to rely on sleep medicine. She takes a prescribed sleep aid every night. Shaftner said her biggest struggle is staying asleep.

“I’m waking up sometimes two or three hours before my alarm clock goes off. You wake up and you’re stressed,” said Shaftner.

Dr. Ely said struggling to fall asleep or stay asleep are signs of insomnia. She said it takes about 20 to 30 minutes to fall asleep.

But the best way to combat insomnia without medications is to get back to a normal routine.

“Certainly starting with going to bed at a similar time every night. Getting up at a similar time every day. Whether it’s to an alarm or not, getting that 7 to 8-hour sleep is really the cornerstone there,” said Dr. Ely.

Dr. Ely said routine exercise, limiting electronic devices before bed, and eating healthy can improve sleep.

Experts also said getting off sleep medications can cause rebound insomnia, which means the insomnia is worse than what it was before medication. However, doctors said that should only last a few days.

For more information on insomnia during the pandemic, click here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NAACP releases report on Haslett schools
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
COVID-19 vaccine [FILE]
Ingham County Health Officer‘s concerns about Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
Whitmer
REPORT: Whitmer expected to OK winter contact sports

Latest News

Gym goer at Sanford Power (file)
Poor outlook in 2021 for gym owners
Michelle Obama to release children’s edition of bestselling memoir ‘Becoming’
Michigan launches free app to protect mobile devices
MHSAA Logo on WILX Background
MHSAA Winter contact sports to begin full activity on Feb. 8