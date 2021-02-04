Advertisement

Poor outlook in 2021 for gym owners

By Diana Cannizzaro
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the Michigan Fitness Club Association, based on reporting, they predict that 25% of gyms in Michigan will go under this year.

“Absolutely a concern for everybody,” said Ryan Patterson, trainer at M43 Fitness in Lansing.

The Michigan Fitness Club Association says there are two big reasons some gyms are struggling right now; the 25 percent capacity limit and the reluctance of some people to exercise indoors in public.

“It’s nice to be open again and getting things moving but there is still that looming, will we have to shut down stress that I think a lot of small businesses have,” said the owner of Empower of Lansing, Brian Daniels.

A lot of small business and gym owners want the state to loosen restrictions, but they’re working to keep customers safe.

“We haven’t had too much of an issue with that in terms of usage. I think with 24-hour access...it allows people to spread their time out,” said owner of Anytime Fitness in East Lansing, Nick Parisian.

“We feel very comfortable here, everybody stays spaced out, they have separation, lots of cleaning material, so we feel fine,” said Anytime Fitness member, Mike Pennoni.

However, not everyone feels that way, and owners know they could be forced to shut down again at any time.

“Looking at all of the things going around the country and the way we have these news strains, we can look at more shut downs happening and businesses just can’t support on nothing,” Daniels said.

The Michigan Fitness Club Association says the state’s current 25 percent capacity level is unsustainable in terms of running a profitable business.

